CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Sells $764,354.80 in Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CubeSmart Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of CUBE traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,361. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
