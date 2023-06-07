CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CTUK traded up GBX 3.46 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 303.96 ($3.78). 5,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 256 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.04). The firm has a market cap of £322.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.84.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

