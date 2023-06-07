CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CTUK traded up GBX 3.46 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 303.96 ($3.78). 5,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 256 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.04). The firm has a market cap of £322.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.84.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Company Profile
