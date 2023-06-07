CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.70.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

