Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-9% yr/yr to $1.03-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.17-11.73 EPS.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 364,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,316. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

