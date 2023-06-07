Critical Survey: BILL (NYSE:BILL) vs. Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BILL and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL -30.41% -4.84% -2.09% Alteryx -33.68% -139.14% -13.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BILL and Alteryx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $641.96 million 19.40 -$326.36 million ($2.78) -42.12 Alteryx $855.35 million 3.32 -$318.50 million ($4.38) -9.21

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than BILL. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.8% of BILL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BILL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BILL has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BILL and Alteryx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 5 15 0 2.67 Alteryx 0 2 10 0 2.83

BILL presently has a consensus price target of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.18%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $73.15, indicating a potential upside of 81.39%. Given Alteryx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than BILL.

Summary

BILL beats Alteryx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

