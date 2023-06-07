Critical Analysis: Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) and Its Rivals

Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) is one of 360 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Therapeutic Solutions International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A -0.24 Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors $113.77 million -$8.73 million 88.15

Therapeutic Solutions International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Therapeutic Solutions International. Therapeutic Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.6% of Therapeutic Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors -350.46% -51.96% -14.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Therapeutic Solutions International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapeutic Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors 201 1160 3308 34 2.68

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.89%. Given Therapeutic Solutions International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Therapeutic Solutions International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Therapeutic Solutions International rivals beat Therapeutic Solutions International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. engages in the provision of immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The firm is also involved in developing a range of immune-modulatory agents to target certain cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and for daily health. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk, ID.

