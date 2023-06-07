Critical Analysis: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) versus Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 1 8 3 0 2.17 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pegasystems presently has a consensus price target of $47.09, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -28.89% -84.13% -8.04% Digihost Technology -80.71% -13.40% -11.37%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Pegasystems and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 7.26, suggesting that its stock price is 626% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Digihost Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.32 billion 2.96 -$345.58 million ($4.48) -10.50 Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.71 $4.33 million ($0.61) -2.38

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Digihost Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

