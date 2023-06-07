Covestro (ETR:1COV) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €38.04 ($40.90) and last traded at €38.44 ($41.33). Approximately 801,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.67 ($41.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on 1COV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($48.92) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Covestro Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

