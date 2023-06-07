Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $18.55. Couchbase shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 341,472 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Trading Down 21.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $791.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the period. EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 252,155 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Couchbase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,022 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.