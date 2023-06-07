Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Couchbase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $22.50.

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Couchbase by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Couchbase by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

