Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.40 per share.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

COST opened at $516.26 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.55 and a 200-day moving average of $492.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

