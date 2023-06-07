Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.72 or 0.00036656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $78.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

