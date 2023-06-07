Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,216 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. 1,329,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,721. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

