Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. 1,027,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,545. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

