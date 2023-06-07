Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.90. 515,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.