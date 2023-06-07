Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.12. 2,711,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,876,860. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.84.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

