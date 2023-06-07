Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,282 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day moving average is $119.14. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

