Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.32. The company had a trading volume of 644,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,775. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

