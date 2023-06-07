Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSDF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSDF shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.