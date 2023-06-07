Contrasting Embecta (EMBC) & The Competition

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Embecta to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embecta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion $223.60 million 16.76 Embecta Competitors $1.20 billion $59.73 million -0.71

Embecta’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Embecta. Embecta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

93.5% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Embecta pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Embecta is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Embecta and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 2 1 0 0 1.33 Embecta Competitors 1013 3721 7828 194 2.56

Embecta presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.41%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Embecta’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Embecta has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 8.44% -23.46% 17.55% Embecta Competitors -510.25% -123.07% -26.62%

Summary

Embecta beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

