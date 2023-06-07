Continental Investors Services Inc. Sells 56,704 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Continental Investors Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,704 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.97. 1,158,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,406. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

