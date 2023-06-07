Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells $492,465.36 in Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Construction Partners Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 177,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,243,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 253,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

