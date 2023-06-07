Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $24,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,468,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $822,592,000 after purchasing an additional 265,104 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,540,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 113,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,173,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.