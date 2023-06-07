Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $711,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $661,692,000 after acquiring an additional 238,520 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.5 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,634. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $197.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

