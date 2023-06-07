Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $707,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,510,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,455,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,596,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.61. 2,280,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.37.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

