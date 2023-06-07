ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.32. 2,360,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

