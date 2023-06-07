ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 114,431 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $62,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. 1,484,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,175. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

