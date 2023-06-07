Conifer Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,370,000. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 12.5% of Conifer Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.52. 155,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,111. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.