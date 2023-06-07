Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.86 and last traded at $87.55. Approximately 237,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 306,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.80.

CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $120.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 160.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

