Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3154 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 100,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

