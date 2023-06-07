Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.62 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $13.62 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,932.60 or 0.07228710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

