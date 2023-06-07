Coin98 (C98) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $82.57 million and $9.16 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003374 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000504 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

