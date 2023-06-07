CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

