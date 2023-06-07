CMS Energy (CMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2023 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

6/5/2023 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00.

5/19/2023 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $64.00.

5/18/2023 – CMS Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2023 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $68.00 to $65.00.

4/20/2023 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

CMS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. 81,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,134,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

