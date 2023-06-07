CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $183.67. 254,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.03 and a 200-day moving average of $181.06. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

