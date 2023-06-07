Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.52. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

