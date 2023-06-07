Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

WMT stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $149.87. 2,848,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $404.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,404,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,792,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

