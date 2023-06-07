Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after buying an additional 1,017,353 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.74. 1,638,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,623. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

