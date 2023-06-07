Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 156.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. 954,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,874. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

