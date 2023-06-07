Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $195,122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

