Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NASDAQ:CZFS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,300. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $349.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZFS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

