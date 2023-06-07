Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.35

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 11034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Cimpress Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.