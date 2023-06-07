Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.35

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 11034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cimpress by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cimpress by 56.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

