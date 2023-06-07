CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,295 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 248,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,564. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

