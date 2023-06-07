CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 260,196 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 740.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 186,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 164,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ECH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 288,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

