CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,972 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. 3,070,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477,012. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.