CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 164 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

