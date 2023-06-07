CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,133 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,777,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $661,955.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $661,955.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,001 shares of company stock worth $10,107,329 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. 217,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,242. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.11 and a 52 week high of $126.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 179.12 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

