CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.57. 124,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.32. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

