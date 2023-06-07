CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 427 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.24. The stock had a trading volume of 134,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,726. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.81 and a 200 day moving average of $508.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

