CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in ASML by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in ASML by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 673.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $718.29. The stock had a trading volume of 195,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

